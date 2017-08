May 12 (Reuters) - PROBIODRUG AG:

* PROBIODRUG AG REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 OF 2017 SHOWED AN INCREASE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO EUR 2,268K COMPARED TO EUR 1,974K IN Q1 OF 2016

* Q1 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF THE REPORTING PERIOD WAS EUR 2,798K, COMPARED TO EUR 2,596K IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2016

* PROBIODRUG HELD EUR 18.7 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)