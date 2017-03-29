FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-ProCredit Holding FY consolidated profit after tax flat at 61.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Procredit Holding AG & Co KgaA :

* FY profit after tax for continuing business operations stood at 47.0 million euros ($50.77 million), up 22.6 pct from previous year (2015: 38.4 million euros)

* FY consolidated profit after tax of 61.0 million euros, at approximately same level as previous year (2015: 61.3 million euros)

* Positive outlook for continued growth in 2017

* In 2017 management of ProCredit Holding expects group's gross loan portfolio to experience net growth of between 5 pct and 8 pct

* In medium term, group sees potential for annual net growth of gross loan portfolio of 10 pct as well as a return on average equity of around 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

