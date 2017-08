BRIEF-ProCredit Holding Q1 consolidated profit slightly up at EUR 11.9 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 11.9 MILLION SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL (Q1 2016: EUR 11.0 MILLION)

* IN GROUP'S CORE SEGMENT OF LOANS OVER EUR 30,000, CUSTOMER LOAN PORTFOLIO GREW BY 4.9% (EUR 144 MILLION) IN Q1 OF 2017

* FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, MANAGEMENT BOARD OF PROCREDIT HOLDING EXPECTS NET GROWTH IN GROUP'S CUSTOMER LOAN PORTFOLIO OF BETWEEN 5% AND 8%

* FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, MANAGEMENT BOARD OF PROCREDIT HOLDING EXPECTS NET GROWTH IN GROUP'S CUSTOMER LOAN PORTFOLIO OF BETWEEN 5% AND 8%