April 7 (Reuters) - Prodigy Ventures Inc:

* Prodigy Ventures Inc announces full year and Q4 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Prodigy ventures inc - revenue for three-month period ended December 31, 2016 totaled $2.8 million compared to $2.6 million in same quarter last year