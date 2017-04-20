FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Production Plus Energy Services :

* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US

* Will contribute its HEAL system business to JV entities in exchange for cash consideration and future contingent payments

* At closing of transaction, production Plus will hold a 50.1% interest in JV entities and Schlumberger will hold 49.9%

* Board of directors of Production Plus has unanimously approved transaction

* Consideration received for 49.9% interest in HEAL system business will provide co opportunity to effect a special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.