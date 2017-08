March 15 (Reuters) - Prodware SA:

* FY net income group share 9.4 million euros ($10.00 million) versus 5.7 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 31.9 million euros versus 29.5 million euros year ago

* Proposes distribution of a dividend of 0.04 euros per action, compared to 0.03 euros last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)