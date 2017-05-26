FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Profire Energy purchased 1.3 million shares of PFIE from CEO Brenton Hatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 5:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Profire Energy purchased 1.3 million shares of PFIE from CEO Brenton Hatch

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Profire Energy Inc:

* Profire energy purchased 1.3 million shares of PFIE for a total of $1,703,000 from CEO Brenton Hatch and extended its stock repurchase program an additional 12 months

* After sale of shares, Hatch still beneficially owns 12,450,000 shares or approximately 23 pct of Profire's outstanding stock

* Board of directors approved continuation of Profire's previously implemented stock repurchase program

* Profire is now authorized to purchase up to $2 million worth of its common stock through end of May 2018

* Shares repurchased pursuant to stock redemption agreement were not purchased as part of co's previously announced repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.