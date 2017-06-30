BRIEF-Byline Bancorp Inc shares open at $20.35 in debut vs IPO price of $19/share
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
June 30 Profound Medical Corp:
* Profound Medical -Philips to transfer Sonalleve MR-HIFU assets to profound for upfront consideration of 7.4 million common shares of profound at C$1.10/share
* Profound Medical Corp. Announces definitive agreement with royal philips to expand collaboration and acquire sonalleve MR-HIFU business
* Profound Medical Corp - agreement also includes certain earn-out provisions tied to future revenue levels
* Profound Medical - Philips, profound will also expand their non-exclusive strategic sales relationship to include distribution of Sonalleve MR-HIFU
* Profound Medical Corp - if successful, tact is expected to support Profound's application to fda for approval to market TULSA-PRO(®) in United States
* Profound Medical- TULSA-PRO is ce marked and co is also sponsoring its FDA-registered clinical trial, tact
* Profound Medical Corp - is currently conducting pilot commercial launch of Tulsa-Pro in key european, other ce mark jurisdictions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, June 30 Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales and exports, while improving demand is driving capacity pressures that should boost investment and hiring, the Bank of Canada said on Friday.