March 30 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces positive topline results from registrational phase 2b trial of azedra®

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - study achieves primary endpoint

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - secondary endpoint shows favorable tumor response to therapy

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - company to submit nda in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: