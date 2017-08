March 29 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp

* Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance

* Progress Software Corp - Progress acquired DataRPM for a purchase price of $30 million,

* Progress Software - Purchase price consists of $28.3 million paid in cash, and $1.7 million payable to DataRPM's founders in form of restricted progress stock