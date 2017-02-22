FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch FY net income up at 9.5 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 22, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch FY net income up at 9.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG:

* Fully meets 2016 forecasts and plans to continue strong growth in 2017

* FY EBIT including currency effects totaled 19.7 million euros ($20.73 million)(p/y: 18.1 million euros)

* FY group's revenue and total output increased only moderately to 409.6 million euros (p/y: 404.6 million euros) and 423.5 million euros(p/y: 413.3 million euros), respectively

* FY net income for period reached 9.5 million euros (p/y: 7.5 million euros), earnings per share equaled 3.05 euros (p/y: 2.41 euros)

* Expects 2017 revenue excluding material price effects to grow to roughly eur 430 million

* Progress werk oberkirch - anticipates 2017 disproportionate rise in EBIT before currency effects to 23 mln to 24 million euros

* 2017 outlook: net income for period should increase even more due to expected continued decline in burdens from financial result and tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.