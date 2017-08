March 30 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG

* Confirms 2016 preliminary figures and is on track to meet medium-term targets

* Higher dividend proposed for 2016

* Propose a dividend of 1.60 euros ($1.72) (p/y: 1.55 euros) to annual general meeting on May 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)