#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 4, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch Q1 group revenue rises to 117.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG:

* PWO with strong revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017

* Q1 overall, group revenue rose to 117.1 million euros (p/y: 103.7 million euros), and total output increased to 122.0 million euros (p/y: 100.2 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT before currency effects grew to 5.6 million euros (p/y: 4.8 million euros), and 5.2 million euros including currency effects (p/y: 3.6 million euros)

* Q1 net income for period improved to 2.9 million euros (p/y: 1.3 million euros) and earnings per share to eur 0.91 (p/y: eur 0.42)

* Revenue and earnings growth in Q1 were well above growth rates forecast for entire 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

