March 21 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp -

* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company

* Agreements also provide for PD Insurance Agency Pty Ltd, a new company created and partly owned by Hollard

* Parties expect transfer will be effective in Q4 of 2017

* Says Hollard will acquire progressive's portfolio of insurance policies in Australia