March 29 (Reuters) - PROLIGHT DIAGNOSTICS AB (PUBL)

* DECIDES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WITHOUT PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.75 PER SHARE

* COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASED BY SEK 167,715 THROUGH ISSUE OF 1,677,150 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)