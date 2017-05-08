FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Prologis says co, affiliates of operating partnership entered into amended senior term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc

* On May 4, co, various affiliates of operating partnership entered into an amended and restated senior term loan agreement - SEC filing

* Operating partnership and various affiliates thereof may obtain loans in various currencies in aggregate amount not to exceed $500 million

* Loan agreement amends and restates existing senior term loan dated June 19, 2014, as amended by first amendment dated January 22, 2015

* Loan agreement is scheduled to mature on May 4, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2pdCPba) Further company coverage:

