BRIEF-Prologis says co, affiliates of operating partnership entered into amended senior term loan agreement

May 8 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc

* On May 4, co, various affiliates of operating partnership entered into an amended and restated senior term loan agreement - SEC filing

* Operating partnership and various affiliates thereof may obtain loans in various currencies in aggregate amount not to exceed $500 million

* Loan agreement amends and restates existing senior term loan dated June 19, 2014, as amended by first amendment dated January 22, 2015

* Loan agreement is scheduled to mature on May 4, 2020