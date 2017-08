May 15 (Reuters) - Prologue SA:

* Q1 CONS. REVENUE EUR 18.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVER COMING QUARTERS, ANTICIPATES CONTINUATION OF GROWTH OF ITS ACTIVITIES WITH ANNUAL OBJECTIVE OVER THE LONG TERM OF 10% PER YEAR