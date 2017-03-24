March 24 Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Prometic enters into binding agreement to secure $25 million follow-on financing from structured Alpha LP, an affiliate of Thomvest Asset Management Inc

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - $25 million debt financing to bear interest of 8.5pct per annum and repayable in July, 2022

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - proceeds received by prometic from aggregate exercise of all of warrants would be sufficient to repay loan in its entirety

* Prometic Life Sciences -as partial consideration for loan, co will grant structured Alpha LP 10.6 million warrants with an exercise price of $3.70 per share