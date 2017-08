April 7 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Has received a $9.5 million purchase order for supply of affinity resin to an existing client

* The purchase order is part of an ongoing license and long-term supply agreement already secured with the client

* Affinity resin will be supplied to the client starting in second half of 2017 and continuing throughout 2018