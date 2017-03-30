FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prometic Life Sciences Inc entered into a binding memorandum of terms with Shenzhen Royal Asset Management
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Prometic Life Sciences Inc entered into a binding memorandum of terms with Shenzhen Royal Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - entered into a binding memorandum of terms with Shenzhen Royal Asset Management to establish a joint venture

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - prometic to own 75pct of joint venture following SRAM'S $33 million investment

* Prometic Life Sciences - to establish JV for development, manufacture and commercialization of PBI-4050, PBI-4547 and PBI-4425 in China

* Prometic Life Sciences - SRAM will provide $23 million in 2017, to secure an initial 17pct ownership of prometic chinaco

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - SRAM will have right to increase ownership in prometic chinaco to up to 25pct with further $10 million investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

