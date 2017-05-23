BRIEF-Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen

May 23 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen at American Thoracic Society’s 2017 international conference

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - PBI-4050 + nintedanib provided a statistically significant benefit over pbi-4050 + pirfenidone

* Prometic Life Sciences - intends to initiate a second phase 2/3 placebo-controlled trial in which IPF patients who failed to tolerate either nintedanib or pirfenidone

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - Prometic plans to initiate both studies in second half of 2017.