BRIEF-Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen
May 23, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen at American Thoracic Society’s 2017 international conference

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - PBI-4050 + nintedanib provided a statistically significant benefit over pbi-4050 + pirfenidone

* Prometic Life Sciences - intends to initiate a second phase 2/3 placebo-controlled trial in which IPF patients who failed to tolerate either nintedanib or pirfenidone

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - Prometic plans to initiate both studies in second half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

