March 31 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic reports its 2016 fourth quarter and year end highlights and financial results

* Q4 revenue c$4.1 million versus c$14.1 million

* Q4 revenue view c$5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prometic life sciences - net loss for q4 was $40.1 million compared to a net loss of $12.3 million last year