BRIEF-Prometic says PBI-4050 shows encouraging efficacy in IPF study

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic's PBI-4050 continues to demonstrate early evidence of efficacy following completion of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis phase 2 clinical trial

* Prometic life sciences inc - early evidence of efficacy of pbi-4050 as a monotherapy and in combination with one of commercially available drugs confirmed

* Prometic life sciences inc - pbi-4050 continues to be very well tolerated, whether used alone or in combination with nintedanib or pirfenidone

* Prometic life sciences inc - intend to initiate in q2 2017 pivotal phase 2/3 ipf clinical trial