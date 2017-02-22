FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Prometic says PBI-4050 shows encouraging efficacy in IPF study
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Prometic says PBI-4050 shows encouraging efficacy in IPF study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic's PBI-4050 continues to demonstrate early evidence of efficacy following completion of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis phase 2 clinical trial

* Prometic life sciences inc - early evidence of efficacy of pbi-4050 as a monotherapy and in combination with one of commercially available drugs confirmed

* Prometic life sciences inc - pbi-4050 continues to be very well tolerated, whether used alone or in combination with nintedanib or pirfenidone

* Prometic life sciences inc - intend to initiate in q2 2017 pivotal phase 2/3 ipf clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.