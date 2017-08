May 23 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Says presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen

* Prometic Life Sciences - PBI-4050 monotherapy and combination with nintedanib demonstrated promising results in treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

* Says plasminogen administration shown to reduce acute lung injury (ALI) in an acute pancreatitis model