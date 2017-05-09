FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences reports q1 2017 annual results
May 9, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences reports q1 2017 annual results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Promis Neurosciences Inc:

* Promis neurosciences announces q1 2017 annual results

* Says announced mr. Daniel geffken to position of chief financial officer

* Promis will focus on progressing pmn 310, its lead development product, to ind submission anticipated by end of 2018

* Promis Neurosciences Inc - . Priority for 2017 is to actively pursue development of precision medicine therapeutics for ad and als

* Promis Neurosciences - net loss for three months ended march 31, 2017 of $1.4 million versus net loss of $670,150 for three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

