May 30 (Reuters) - PROMSVYAZBANK

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RUB 7.45 BILLION VERSUS RUB 6.83 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RUB 5.93 BILLION VERSUS RUB 6.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME RUB 4.70 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.81 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT MARCH 31 TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 8.1% VERSUS 8.24% AS AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2r738yX

