4 months ago
BRIEF-Proofpoint Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
April 20, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Proofpoint Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc:

* Proofpoint announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.5 million

* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11 to $0.13

* Sees Q2 gaap loss per share $0.61 to $0.69

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.59

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $118 million to $120 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $496 million to $500 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint Inc - increasing fy17 billings, revenue, profitability, and free cash flow guidance

* Proofpoint Inc - total billings were $137.4 million for q1 of 2017, an increase of 40 pct, compared to $98.3 million for Q1 of 2016

* Proofpoint - full year 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $496.0 million to $500.0 million

* Proofpoint - full year 2017 billings are expected to be in range of $619.0 million to $623.0 millio

* Proofpoint - full year 2017 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $2.48 to $2.67 per share

* Proofpoint - full year 2017 non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $0.56 to $0.59 per share

* Proofpoint - Q2 2017 billings are expected to be in range of $141.0 million to $143.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $118.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $492.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

