BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
June 30Properst Co Ltd
* Says it plans to take out a loan of 700 million yen on June 30, with a repayment date on June 30, 2018
* Proceeds will be used to acquire property, which was announced on June 13
SHANGHAI, June 30 China stocks gains for a second straight week, as MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index fuelled a buying spree for blue-chips, even as concerns lingered over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.