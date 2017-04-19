BRIEF-Property firm Segro points strong start to 2017

April 19 (Reuters) - Segro Plc:

* Trading statement

* Have signed 16 million stg of new headline rent, including almost 11 stg million of pre-let agreements relating to 300,000 sq m of new projects

* Secured necessary funding for our high quality development pipeline - CEO

* Investor demand remains strong across our markets and this may lead to further yield compression and capital growth in HY

* Vacancy rate remains low at 5.6 pct (Dec 31: 5.7 pct)

* 32,500 sq m of speculative developments were completed in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)