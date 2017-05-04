BRIEF-Group Lease says Q1 net profit 328.1 mln baht
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Property For Industry Ltd
* Announces Q1 cash dividend of 1.75 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.
OTTAWA, May 14 Home Capital Group's problems are contained but the sharp gains in Canadian home prices and their possible impact on the financial system are a primary concern for the Bank of Canada, Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview with the Globe and Mail newspaper.