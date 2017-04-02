FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
April 2, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Property For Industry Ltd

* Internalisation Agreement

* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI

* Internalisation will be accretive to EPS for shareholders

* Greg Reidy, Simon Woodhams and Craig Peirce will continue to act as managing director, general manager and CFO under contracts with PFI

* Internalisation includes payment of NZ$42.0 million to PFIM as consideration for termination of PFI management contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

