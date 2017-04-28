BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 Propertylink Group
* 50 Ann Street Brisbane acquired for $145 million in partnership with goldman sachs
* propertylink co-investment of 25%
* funds under management increases to $1.2 billion with $725 million office asset exposure, 76% of which is located in strong sydney market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend