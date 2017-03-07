BRIEF-Propetro sees IPO of 20 mln shares, price range between $16 to $19/shr

March 7 (Reuters) -

* Propetro holding corp - sees ipo of 20.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $16.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing

* Propetro holding corp-says co is offering 10.63 million shares of common stock and selling shareholders selling 9.37 million shares of common stock in the ipo

* Propetro holding corp - says intends to use about $71.8 million of ipo net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under term loan

* Propetro holding corp - says intends to use about $63.6 million of ipo net proceeds to fund purchase of additional hydraulic fracturing units Source text for Eikon: