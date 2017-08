May 31 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV

* ProQR receives fast track designation from the FDA for QR-110 for leber’s congenital amaurosis type 10

* ‍top-line trial results are expected in 2018

* ‍QR-110 is currently in clinical development with planned phase 1/2 open-label trial (PQ-110-001)​