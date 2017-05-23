FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Pro Real Estate Investment Trust

* Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units and proposed property acquisitions

* Pro real estate investment trust- agreement to sell to syndicate of underwriters, on bought deal basis, 8.9 million trust units at price of $2.25/unit

* Pro real estate investment trust - REIT intends to use net proceeds from offering to partially fund acquisitions, to fund expansion, among others

* Pro real estate investment trust - has entered into a binding conditional agreement in respect of four of its previously announced acquisitions

* Pro real estate investment trust - agreement provides REIT will acquire 4 retail properties in province of québec for purchase price of $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

