March 29 (Reuters) - Prospect Park Capital Corp

* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI

* Says prospect park's final return on its investment in IOI remains at 8%.

* Will not receive payment in light of Allergan exercising unilateral right to terminate license, transfer, development agreement with Serenity