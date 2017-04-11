FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prospector Resources to acquire gold prospects in Peru from Milpo
April 11, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Prospector Resources to acquire gold prospects in Peru from Milpo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Prospector Resources Corp

* Prospector agrees to acquire gold prospects in Peru from Milpo

* Prospector Resources - under terms to exercise option, acquire portfolio, RIO2 is required to complete $5 million investment within specified time period

* Prospector Resources Corp - unit has entered into a mining assignment and option agreement with Compañia Minera Milpo

* Prospector Resources - pursuant to deal co has right, option to acquire rights, interests in 7 gold exploration prospects about 19,000 hectares in Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

