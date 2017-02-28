Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors

* Prosper Marketplace - Investors in consortium are affiliates of each of new residential investment corp., jefferies group llc and third point llc

* Prosper Marketplace - Consortium will also earn an equity stake in company based on amount of loans purchased

* Prosper - Warehouse financing of up to $1 billion will be provided by lenders including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley.

Source text for Eikon: