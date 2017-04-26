BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q1 adjusted EPS $0.95 excluding items

April 26 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc:

* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prosperity Bancshares - net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.20% for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Prosperity Bancshares- qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses for was $152.435 million versus $166.257 million during same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: