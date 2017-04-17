BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines

April 17 (Reuters) - Prospero Silver Corp:

* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines

* Prospero Silver Corp- Fortuna will purchase 5.4 million units at C$0.28 per unit

* Prospero Silver - will allocate c$1.2 million to drill testing selected projects and c$300k will be allocated towards co's generative efforts in Mexico

* Prospero Silver-Fortuna will have right to select one of projects within 18 months from signing of definitive agreement to joint venture with prospero

* Prospero Silver- Fortuna's right to select projects gives it potential to earn 70% interest by spending us$8 million over 6 years

* Prospero Silver Corp- intend to begin drill testing at Petate, Matorral and Pachuca se projects as rapidly as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: