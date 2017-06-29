BRIEF-Edion amends conversion price
* Says it amended the conversion price to 888.8 yen per share from 894 yen for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
June 29 Prostemics Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on June 28, for composition for promoting the differentiation of stem cell and proliferation of cell and the method of manufacturing the same
* Patent number is 10-2016-0100842
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8rYkHP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .