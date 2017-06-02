BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting

June 2 (Reuters) - Prosten Health Holdings Ltd:
* Company and Feng Tingting entered into disposal agreement
* Deal for consideration of HK$4.6 million
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
* Co to sell and Feng Tingting agreed to acquire sale shares representing entire issued share capital of Prosten (BVI) limited
* Disposal will in effect cast away Prosten (BVI) Limited (target group), including de-consolidated subsidiaries, from group