3 months ago
BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Hitting the road to 'totality'
June 2, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Prosten Health Holdings Ltd:

* Company and Feng Tingting entered into disposal agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$4.6 million

* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion

* Co to sell and Feng Tingting agreed to acquire sale shares representing entire issued share capital of Prosten (BVI) limited

* Disposal will in effect cast away Prosten (BVI) Limited (target group), including de-consolidated subsidiaries, from group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

