BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting

June 2 (Reuters) - Prosten Health Holdings Ltd:

* Company and Feng Tingting entered into disposal agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$4.6 million

* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion

* Co to sell and Feng Tingting agreed to acquire sale shares representing entire issued share capital of Prosten (BVI) limited

* Disposal will in effect cast away Prosten (BVI) Limited (target group), including de-consolidated subsidiaries, from group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: