5 months ago
BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics Q4 net loss per share $0.67
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics Q4 net loss per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* Protagonist Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.67

* Company reported net loss of $11.2 million for Q4 2016, as compared to a net loss of $5.5 million for Q4 2015

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc- "increase in net loss was driven primarily by research and development expenses related to PTG-100 clinical trials" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

