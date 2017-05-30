FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics says will be responsible for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200
May 30, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics says will be responsible for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible, at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for PTG-200 - SEC filing

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc - Janssen will be responsible for conduct of a phase 2 clinical trial for ptg-200 in CD

* Protagonist therapeutics -development costs for phase 2 clinical trial to be shared between parties on an 80 percent Janssen and 20 percent protagonist basis

* Protagonist Therapeutics - with funding from this collaboration, co believes it has financial resources to fund all activities until middle of 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2rQTmSS) Further company coverage:

