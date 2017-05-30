FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics signs deal with J&J to develop bowel drug
May 30, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Protagonist Therapeutics signs deal with J&J to develop bowel drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

* Protagonist therapeutics enters into worldwide agreement with janssen to co-develop and commercialize ptg-200 for inflammatory bowel disease

* Protagonist therapeutics -to receive a $50 million upfront payment and potentially up to an additional $940 million in development and sales milestones

* Protagonist therapeutics inc says under terms of agreement, double-digit tiered royalties on net sales

* Protagonist therapeutics inc says protagonist and janssen to co-fund development through phase 2

* Protagonist therapeutics inc says co retains option to co-detail u.s. Prescribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

