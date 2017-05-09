FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Protalix announces FDA investigational new drug clearance commence once-monthly dosing study of pegunigalsidase
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Protalix announces FDA investigational new drug clearance commence once-monthly dosing study of pegunigalsidase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Protalix announces FDA investigational new drug clearance to commence once-monthly dosing study of pegunigalsidase alfa (prx-102) for the treatment of fabry disease

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- study planned to commence in Q3 of 2017

* Says study planned to commence in Q3 of 2017

* Says plans to enroll up to 30 fabry patients currently treated with an approved enzyme replacement therapy

* Says safety and efficacy evaluation will occur at twelve months with additional long term follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.