BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2016 full year results

March 16 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2016 full year results and provides corporate update

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - in 2018, if generate positive interim results from pegunigalsidase phase II trial, sees begin filing process for approval with EMA

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - anticipate funds will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2019

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - at December 31, 2016, Protalix had $63.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $76.4 million at December 31, 2015