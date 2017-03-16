FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2016 full year results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2016 full year results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2016 full year results and provides corporate update

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - in 2018, if generate positive interim results from pegunigalsidase phase II trial, sees begin filing process for approval with EMA

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - anticipate funds will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2019

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - at December 31, 2016, Protalix had $63.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $76.4 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.