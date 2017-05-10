FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.07 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2017 first quarter results and provides corporate update

* Q1 revenue $2.9 million versus $679,000

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc qtrly research and development expenses were $4.6 million, compared to $6.0 million for same period in 2016

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - on March 31, 2017 Co had $48.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, which is currently projected to fund operations into 2019

* Q1 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.