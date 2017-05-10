BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

May 10 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2017 first quarter results and provides corporate update

* Q1 revenue $2.9 million versus $679,000

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc qtrly research and development expenses were $4.6 million, compared to $6.0 million for same period in 2016

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - on March 31, 2017 Co had $48.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, which is currently projected to fund operations into 2019

* Q1 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S