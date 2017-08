March 15 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA:

* Contemplating issuing Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital

* Total volume will be up to 750 million Norwegian crowns ($87.4 million)

* Purpose of bonds will be to optimize and strengthen company's capital structure in period where it expects significant growth

* Protector has appointed Nordea Markets and Pareto Securities as arrangers for bond issue

