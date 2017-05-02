Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Proteon Therapeutics Inc
* Proteon Therapeutics announces increase to enrollment of ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 clinical trial
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc - Will increase planned enrollment of its ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 trial to 600 patients
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc- Increase in sample size does not alter study endpoints, which use same definitions as in Patency-1 trial
* Proteon - Increased sample size follows review of statistical plan, which revealed calculation error that overstated trial's power for secondary patency
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc says still expects to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.
* Expects to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2018 for phase 3 Patency-2 trial and to report top-line data in Q1 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.